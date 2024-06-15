American Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

American Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

ANET opened at $328.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.26 and a 200 day moving average of $270.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $331.75. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,950 shares of company stock valued at $89,972,030. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.