Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Decreased by American Trust

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.95.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

