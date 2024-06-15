Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Lifted by American Trust

American Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

