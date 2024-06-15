American Trust Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Trust grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $145.54 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.67. The firm has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.