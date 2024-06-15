American Trust Sells 1,603 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,107 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 386,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $122,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.83.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $442.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.71 and its 200 day moving average is $404.48. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $443.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

