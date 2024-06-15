V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 15,039 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,071,642,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $193,050,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,014,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,908,000 after purchasing an additional 975,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

JNJ opened at $145.54 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

