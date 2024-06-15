Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 0.7% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

WM opened at $203.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

