V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 10,545 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 198.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE O opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.