Able Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,481,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

