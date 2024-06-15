Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,521,000 after buying an additional 46,084 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after buying an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after buying an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,624,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $784,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $203.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.