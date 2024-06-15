Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.08 or 0.00045446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.83 billion and $313.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010758 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,647,380 coins and its circulating supply is 393,301,010 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

