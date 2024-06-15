Litecoin Cash Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $13.24 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,374,387 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,363,059.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00463727 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

