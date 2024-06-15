Energi (NRG) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Energi has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $866,829.27 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00045446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010758 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000840 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,860,056 coins and its circulating supply is 77,859,955 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

