WAX (WAXP) Price Down 14.3% This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $170.87 million and $4.18 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04958739 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $4,654,589.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

