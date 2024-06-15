Decred Price Tops $18.18 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $18.18 or 0.00027462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $293.13 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00080433 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010805 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,126,081 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

