Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $6,750,299.60 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

