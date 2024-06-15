Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.48 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.590 EPS.

Lovesac Trading Down 7.7 %

LOVE stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $375.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In other news, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Articles

