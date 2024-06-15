Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.72 and last traded at $110.47. Approximately 4,000,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,027,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.93.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $430.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

