Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 0.9%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 14,327,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 89,916,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,243,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,222.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,985 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $93,633,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 189,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

