nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeff Horing Sells 1,871,828 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $58,981,300.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,141,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,233,044.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

nCino Trading Up 1.0 %

NCNO opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 145.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

