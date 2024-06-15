nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeff Horing Sells 1,871,828 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $58,981,300.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,141,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,233,044.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
nCino Trading Up 1.0 %
NCNO opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $37.48.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NCNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
