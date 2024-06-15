First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAM stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,353,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the period.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

