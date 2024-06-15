T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, an increase of 129.3% from the May 15th total of 68,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 384,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T Stamp stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 484,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 5.86% of T Stamp at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T Stamp alerts:

T Stamp Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDAI opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. T Stamp has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative net margin of 166.15% and a negative return on equity of 236.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.