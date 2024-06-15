Short Interest in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Rises By 136.5%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the May 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Castellum Price Performance
Shares of CTM stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Castellum has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castellum
Castellum Company Profile
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Castellum
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.