Short Interest in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Rises By 136.5%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the May 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CTM stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Castellum has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Castellum by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Castellum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Castellum by 82.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

