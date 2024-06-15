Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.96 and last traded at $91.05. Approximately 3,026,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,298,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 202,766 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $24,486,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 82.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.