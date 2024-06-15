Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CEO Sarah Boyce Sells 164,233 Shares of Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $6,582,458.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sarah Boyce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $767,760.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $715,120.00.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 132.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,730 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,761,000 after acquiring an additional 827,647 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $15,467,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.