WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $98.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

