WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $48.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

