WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 2,702 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VDC stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $209.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.49.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

