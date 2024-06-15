WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 675.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

