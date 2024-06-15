WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

