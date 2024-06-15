5,119 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,500,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

