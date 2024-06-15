WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.