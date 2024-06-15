WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $700,291,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after acquiring an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $246.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $223.24 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.70 and its 200 day moving average is $256.36. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

