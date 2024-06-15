WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

