WNY Asset Management LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

