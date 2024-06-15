V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.29 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

