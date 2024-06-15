GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $2.37 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $669.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $615.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.40. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $675.58. The company has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.06.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

