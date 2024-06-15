GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $3.22 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $298.62 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.44 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

