Jonathan Slonin Sells 5,012 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Pacira BioSciences Price Performance
NASDAQ PCRX opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $41.65.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
