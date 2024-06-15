Jonathan Slonin Sells 5,012 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. abrdn plc grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 34,723 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,037,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.