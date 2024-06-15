JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Melius Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $604.35.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.20. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $875,592,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $621,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

