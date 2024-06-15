T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 636,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on T2 Biosystems from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $5.11 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
