T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 636,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on T2 Biosystems from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TTOO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems Trading Up 6.5 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTOO Free Report ) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $5.11 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

About T2 Biosystems

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.