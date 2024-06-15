Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Increases By 76.2%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRONW opened at $0.04 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile
