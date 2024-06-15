Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Increases By 76.2%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRONW opened at $0.04 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It intends to acquire businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

