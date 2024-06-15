TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TechPrecision Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ TPCS opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. TechPrecision has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Institutional Trading of TechPrecision

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechPrecision stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 393,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. TechPrecision accounts for about 1.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.51% of TechPrecision as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

