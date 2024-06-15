Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Arena REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Arena REIT Company Profile
