Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

