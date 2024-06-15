Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UEIC. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $148.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

