Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on UEIC. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of UEIC stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $148.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.13.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.
