Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.99 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $13.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

