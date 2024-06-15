Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 43,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $459,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,222,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,252,685.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,431 shares of company stock valued at $994,125. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

