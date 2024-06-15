VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the May 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

