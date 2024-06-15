Able Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDC. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 86,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 248,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDC opened at $34.99 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

