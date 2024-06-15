Clarity Capital Partners LLC Invests $78,000 in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.04. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 318.81% and a negative net margin of 116.76%.

Motorsport Games Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

